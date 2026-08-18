Diageo’s Indian subsidiary United Spirits has agreed to reformulate some of its whisky and rum brands to comply with food-safety requirements, a move that could force wider changes across the country’s spirits industry, where similar flavouring practices have been used for years.
Diageo to reformulate India whisky, rum brands after FSSAI flavouring challenge
SummaryDiageo’s move follows FSSAI objections over flavouring in select spirits, raising questions over costs, product formulations and a manufacturing practice widely used across India’s liquor industry.
Diageo’s Indian subsidiary United Spirits has agreed to reformulate some of its whisky and rum brands to comply with food-safety requirements, a move that could force wider changes across the country’s spirits industry, where similar flavouring practices have been used for years.
About the Author
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospitality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.
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