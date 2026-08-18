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Diageo to reformulate India whisky, rum brands after FSSAI flavouring challenge

Varuni Khosla
4 min read18 Aug 2026, 03:13 PM IST
India's FSSAI has warned liquor giant Diageo that it misleadingly claimed one of its top-selling whiskies was 'matured in American oak casks', when most of the product had not been matured. (Pexels Photo)
India's FSSAI has warned liquor giant Diageo that it misleadingly claimed one of its top-selling whiskies was 'matured in American oak casks', when most of the product had not been matured. (Pexels Photo)
Summary

Diageo’s move follows FSSAI objections over flavouring in select spirits, raising questions over costs, product formulations and a manufacturing practice widely used across India’s liquor industry.

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Diageo’s Indian subsidiary United Spirits has agreed to reformulate some of its whisky and rum brands to comply with food-safety requirements, a move that could force wider changes across the country’s spirits industry, where similar flavouring practices have been used for years.

Diageo’s Indian subsidiary United Spirits has agreed to reformulate some of its whisky and rum brands to comply with food-safety requirements, a move that could force wider changes across the country’s spirits industry, where similar flavouring practices have been used for years.

United Spirits, which makes McDowell’s, Royal Challenge, Antiquity Blue and McDowell’s No. 1 Celebration Matured XXX Rum, said late Monday that it would align its products with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) revised requirements, after the regulator raised concerns over the use of flavouring substances in select brands.

United Spirits, which makes McDowell’s, Royal Challenge, Antiquity Blue and McDowell’s No. 1 Celebration Matured XXX Rum, said late Monday that it would align its products with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) revised requirements, after the regulator raised concerns over the use of flavouring substances in select brands.

“Our products have consistently met all applicable safety and quality standards. We have engaged with the FSSAI on their position of the existing guidelines and have since taken appropriate measures to align our products fully with the revised requirements. Diageo India remains committed to the highest standards of compliance and consumer safety,” United Spirits told Mint in WhatsApp text message, after Reuters first reported the development on Monday.

Company executives told Mint that Diageo India has agreed to reformulate its affected offerings—either by removing the disputed flavouring agents or changing how they are declared on packaging—even as it pursues a separate legal challenge in the Bombay High Court. The company has been given roughly 90 days to liquidate its existing stock in Maharashtra.

Diageo will liquidate its Maharashtra stock within 90 days, its existing stock, and make a front-of-label declaration to say something like “whisky flavoured-spirit” or “rum-flavoured” spirits.

Diageo had not responded to a detailed email sent by Mint until press time.

The move matters because the dispute goes beyond one company or one brand. Industry experts say the FSSAI's interpretation could upend a long-standing manufacturing model for Indian whisky and rum, with implications for product costs, taste, pricing and availability.

Also Read | Luxury spirits are India's alcohol industry's new growth engine

The regulatory dispute

The dispute dates back to July, when FSSAI notices were sent to companies across the alcobev industry, including Diageo and Mohan Meakin Ltd, over alleged violations involving added flavours and age claims.

The regulator alleged that manufacturers were using flavours to replicate the natural taste and aroma of rum, brandy, gin, whisky, wine and beer, and were making unauthorized age claims, including declaring an age that did not match the youngest spirit in a blend. Companies were asked to explain why action should not be taken against them under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Diageo had earlier contested a Maharashtra order restricting sales of McDowell's No. 1 Celebration Matured XXX Rum, arguing that the food safety officer who issued it lacked statutory authority and had bypassed the required adjudicatory process.

In a 1 August filing, the company also challenged the timing of the FSSAI's parallel consultation on flavour-labelling rules, calling it “premature, disproportionate and commercially prejudicial” to keep the prohibition in place while the regulator was still reviewing those very rules.

At the heart of the dispute is the label "artificial flavour (rum)". The FSSAI’s position is that any rum flavour must reflect natural ingredients, fermentation and maturation, not additives. The Bombay High Court heard the matter on 10 August and has sought the Centre’s response by 19 August.

Manufacturers argue that FSSAI-approved, nature-identical flavours have long been used in Indian Manufactured Foreign Liquor because prolonged barrel ageing is commercially unviable at India’s scale. They also point out that these flavours comply with the FSSAI’s own 2018 regulations, BIS rules and state excise laws, with batches routinely tested in government laboratories.

Also Read | Bira 91 employees seek clarity on dues after founder Ankur Jain's exit

A scale problem

The industry's central argument is straightforward: there may not be enough mature spirit available to rapidly reformulate India's mass-market whisky and rum brands.

“India's whisky, brandy and rum market is approximately 432 million cases annually, representing approximately 1.73 billion litres of actual alcohol content…If FSSAI's interpretation requires these categories to be fundamentally reformulated around category-specific character spirits, India simply does not have this scale of matured whisky spirit, grape-derived brandy spirit or character rum distillate available today. This cannot be achieved overnight. It requires raw materials, capacity, capital and, critically for whisky, years of maturation,” said Poonam Chandel, an industry veteran.

Chandel said the move was surprising given the sector’s longstanding compliance with FSSAI requirements. She argued that reformulation could alter established taste profiles, hurt consumer acceptance and affect state excise revenues. She also questioned why Diageo and Mohan Meakin were being singled out for practices she said were widespread across the industry.

She questioned whether state governments would allow brands to raise prices if longer maturation made products more expensive to manufacture.

"It is a very confused state. Millions of litres of mature spirit cannot be produced immediately. The scale of Indian whisky, from a maturation point of view, does not exist anywhere else in the world, so there is no way — at an industry level — that you can reformulate and then produce that much mature spirit in the short term," said Sidharth Banerji, managing director of Kyndal Spirits.

Also Read | Glenfiddich-maker eyes wider India portfolio as UK FTA cuts Scotch prices

The cost of changing

The economics could be equally challenging. Chandel said brands may have to be labelled as rum-flavoured or whisky-flavoured spirits, or incorporate mature malt spirit (MMS) and vatted malt spirit into products such as Royal Challenge and Antiquity.

ENA costs about 65 a litre, compared with 200-250 for even one-year-matured MMS, she said. A case requires about four litres of spirit, meaning the higher-cost input could potentially make Royal Challenge and Antiquity loss-making brands at current EDPs, according to her.

Chandel also said a key technical distinction is that India uses broken rice to make ENA. But it is not matured. Only mature barley-derived spirit is used to make MMS. “What will the middle class Indian now drink? This may lead to de-premiumization in the IMFL category. Will this imply that “premium” is only single malt, gin and vodka?" she added.

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Meet the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospiRead more

tality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

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HomeCompaniesNewsDiageo to reformulate India whisky, rum brands after FSSAI flavouring challenge

Diageo to reformulate India whisky, rum brands after FSSAI flavouring challenge

Varuni Khosla
4 min read18 Aug 2026, 03:13 PM IST
India's FSSAI has warned liquor giant Diageo that it misleadingly claimed one of its top-selling whiskies was 'matured in American oak casks', when most of the product had not been matured. (Pexels Photo)
India's FSSAI has warned liquor giant Diageo that it misleadingly claimed one of its top-selling whiskies was 'matured in American oak casks', when most of the product had not been matured. (Pexels Photo)
Summary

Diageo’s move follows FSSAI objections over flavouring in select spirits, raising questions over costs, product formulations and a manufacturing practice widely used across India’s liquor industry.

Gift this article

Diageo’s Indian subsidiary United Spirits has agreed to reformulate some of its whisky and rum brands to comply with food-safety requirements, a move that could force wider changes across the country’s spirits industry, where similar flavouring practices have been used for years.

Diageo’s Indian subsidiary United Spirits has agreed to reformulate some of its whisky and rum brands to comply with food-safety requirements, a move that could force wider changes across the country’s spirits industry, where similar flavouring practices have been used for years.

United Spirits, which makes McDowell’s, Royal Challenge, Antiquity Blue and McDowell’s No. 1 Celebration Matured XXX Rum, said late Monday that it would align its products with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) revised requirements, after the regulator raised concerns over the use of flavouring substances in select brands.

United Spirits, which makes McDowell’s, Royal Challenge, Antiquity Blue and McDowell’s No. 1 Celebration Matured XXX Rum, said late Monday that it would align its products with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) revised requirements, after the regulator raised concerns over the use of flavouring substances in select brands.

“Our products have consistently met all applicable safety and quality standards. We have engaged with the FSSAI on their position of the existing guidelines and have since taken appropriate measures to align our products fully with the revised requirements. Diageo India remains committed to the highest standards of compliance and consumer safety,” United Spirits told Mint in WhatsApp text message, after Reuters first reported the development on Monday.

Company executives told Mint that Diageo India has agreed to reformulate its affected offerings—either by removing the disputed flavouring agents or changing how they are declared on packaging—even as it pursues a separate legal challenge in the Bombay High Court. The company has been given roughly 90 days to liquidate its existing stock in Maharashtra.

Diageo will liquidate its Maharashtra stock within 90 days, its existing stock, and make a front-of-label declaration to say something like “whisky flavoured-spirit” or “rum-flavoured” spirits.

Diageo had not responded to a detailed email sent by Mint until press time.

The move matters because the dispute goes beyond one company or one brand. Industry experts say the FSSAI's interpretation could upend a long-standing manufacturing model for Indian whisky and rum, with implications for product costs, taste, pricing and availability.

Also Read | Luxury spirits are India's alcohol industry's new growth engine

The regulatory dispute

The dispute dates back to July, when FSSAI notices were sent to companies across the alcobev industry, including Diageo and Mohan Meakin Ltd, over alleged violations involving added flavours and age claims.

The regulator alleged that manufacturers were using flavours to replicate the natural taste and aroma of rum, brandy, gin, whisky, wine and beer, and were making unauthorized age claims, including declaring an age that did not match the youngest spirit in a blend. Companies were asked to explain why action should not be taken against them under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Diageo had earlier contested a Maharashtra order restricting sales of McDowell's No. 1 Celebration Matured XXX Rum, arguing that the food safety officer who issued it lacked statutory authority and had bypassed the required adjudicatory process.

In a 1 August filing, the company also challenged the timing of the FSSAI's parallel consultation on flavour-labelling rules, calling it “premature, disproportionate and commercially prejudicial” to keep the prohibition in place while the regulator was still reviewing those very rules.

At the heart of the dispute is the label "artificial flavour (rum)". The FSSAI’s position is that any rum flavour must reflect natural ingredients, fermentation and maturation, not additives. The Bombay High Court heard the matter on 10 August and has sought the Centre’s response by 19 August.

Manufacturers argue that FSSAI-approved, nature-identical flavours have long been used in Indian Manufactured Foreign Liquor because prolonged barrel ageing is commercially unviable at India’s scale. They also point out that these flavours comply with the FSSAI’s own 2018 regulations, BIS rules and state excise laws, with batches routinely tested in government laboratories.

Also Read | Bira 91 employees seek clarity on dues after founder Ankur Jain's exit

A scale problem

The industry's central argument is straightforward: there may not be enough mature spirit available to rapidly reformulate India's mass-market whisky and rum brands.

“India's whisky, brandy and rum market is approximately 432 million cases annually, representing approximately 1.73 billion litres of actual alcohol content…If FSSAI's interpretation requires these categories to be fundamentally reformulated around category-specific character spirits, India simply does not have this scale of matured whisky spirit, grape-derived brandy spirit or character rum distillate available today. This cannot be achieved overnight. It requires raw materials, capacity, capital and, critically for whisky, years of maturation,” said Poonam Chandel, an industry veteran.

Chandel said the move was surprising given the sector’s longstanding compliance with FSSAI requirements. She argued that reformulation could alter established taste profiles, hurt consumer acceptance and affect state excise revenues. She also questioned why Diageo and Mohan Meakin were being singled out for practices she said were widespread across the industry.

She questioned whether state governments would allow brands to raise prices if longer maturation made products more expensive to manufacture.

"It is a very confused state. Millions of litres of mature spirit cannot be produced immediately. The scale of Indian whisky, from a maturation point of view, does not exist anywhere else in the world, so there is no way — at an industry level — that you can reformulate and then produce that much mature spirit in the short term," said Sidharth Banerji, managing director of Kyndal Spirits.

Also Read | Glenfiddich-maker eyes wider India portfolio as UK FTA cuts Scotch prices

The cost of changing

The economics could be equally challenging. Chandel said brands may have to be labelled as rum-flavoured or whisky-flavoured spirits, or incorporate mature malt spirit (MMS) and vatted malt spirit into products such as Royal Challenge and Antiquity.

ENA costs about 65 a litre, compared with 200-250 for even one-year-matured MMS, she said. A case requires about four litres of spirit, meaning the higher-cost input could potentially make Royal Challenge and Antiquity loss-making brands at current EDPs, according to her.

Chandel also said a key technical distinction is that India uses broken rice to make ENA. But it is not matured. Only mature barley-derived spirit is used to make MMS. “What will the middle class Indian now drink? This may lead to de-premiumization in the IMFL category. Will this imply that “premium” is only single malt, gin and vodka?" she added.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospiRead more

tality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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