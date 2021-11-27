NEW DELHI : Diageo's whisky brand Black Dog has announced its collaboration with international actor Keira Knightley for its 'Savour The Pause' ad film campaign in India.

This collaboration, the company said, is a creative social media campaign with the actor to establish the significance of “balance" between the constant chase and occasional pause for the next-generation of young achievers.

The film, developed and created by Virtue Worldwide, will have the British actor walking through and taking in a bustling, busy street. This denotes the pace that young achievers aspire to. She is then seen taking a pause as she comes across a mirrored door, calling her to a world that helps her savour the pace. As she walks into this space, she finds a balance, surrounded by her friends and dear ones, delivering a strong message – “The pace never ends, savour the pause".

The campaign, the company said, explores the negotiation between the pace and pause of everyday life, and how moments of pause become important. Knightley will be seen embodying the narrative.

Knightley said, “Our lives are always measured in time and in our achievements. We have adapted to a pace where we seem to be rushing towards our next milestone constantly. The idea of balancing that pace with a pause to get back in sync is something I really relate to."

Abhishek Shahabadi, vice president & portfolio head, scotch and premium whites at Diageo India said, “We are thrilled to have her onboard to deliver the next chapter of our success and establish its leadership in the Indian industry. Through this campaign we want achievers to savour the pause as it is essential to power the pace."

Elements Media Works, Diageo’s talent partners, played a role in making the one-of-its-kind association happen between Black Dog and Keira Knightley.

Research firm Statista has forecast revenues of $16.56 billion in the whisky segment in India this year, with a compound annual growth rate of 7.18% between 2021 and 2025. The average volume per person in the whisky segment is expected at 2.42 litres in 2021 in India.

According to IWSR, a global provider of data analysis on the beverage alcohol market, global whisky volumes are set to rebound this year, after falling 10.7% in 2020, helped by a recovery in large markets such as India and the US.

