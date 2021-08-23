Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >DIAL, Medanta to set up covid care centre at Delhi airport

DIAL, Medanta to set up covid care centre at Delhi airport

A dedicated covid care centre at Terminal 2 will be set up at the Delhi Airport which will be operational by September. (File Photo: PTI)
1 min read . 05:39 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • A total of 15 paediatric High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds, 18 adult HDU beds and 52 isolation beds have been allotted at the centre. 85 oxygen concentrators have also been arranged

NEW DELHI: Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates the capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), on Monday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Medanta Hospital to set up a dedicated covid care centre at Terminal 2 that will be operational by September.

The covid care facility is being set up with various necessary healthcare facilities for the airport's employees and their family members, including children, ahead of an impending third wave of the pandemic, DIAL said in a statement.

The healthcare centre will help isolate, treat, support asymptomatic, mild and mild to moderate covid positive employees or their family members, till they are transferred to a hospital or discharged to their homes, it added.

The facility will be managed by DIAL under the medical supervision of Medanta Hospital.

"Under this arrangement DIAL will handle day-to-day operational issues, while Medanta will provide all medical support to this centre, including supervision of medical personnel, treatment protocols, patient care, support for pathology, microbiology and radiology, emergency evacuation and admission of critically ill patients at their facility, etc," DIAL said.

"A total of 15 Pediatric High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds, 18 Adult HDU beds and 52 Isolation beds have been allotted at this centre. Besides, 85 oxygen concentrators have been arranged here," it added.

