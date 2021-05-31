NEW DELHI : Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates the capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), on Monday said it has tied up with Manipal Hospital to vaccinate 60,000 employees of the airport and its ecosystem in the coming days.

DIAL has set up a designated vaccination centre at the arrival forecourt of Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1, which will become operational from 1 June, the airport operator said and added that all staff who are over 18 years of age can register themselves to take Serum Institute of India (SII) produced Covishield vaccine.

The airport operator plans to inoculate the front line airport staff of airlines, cargo business, ground handling agencies, and Air Traffic Control (ATC), among others.

“Delhi Airport and its staff have been on the forefront since the outbreak of the pandemic. All airport staff, including that of stakeholders, worked round-the-clock to ensure the airport remains operational," said DIAL's chief executive Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.

"We are launching the vaccination drive for these covid warriors who are part of the airport’s ecosystem to save them from this dreaded virus," he added.

DIAL is a joint venture between between GMR Group (54%), Airports Authority of India (26%), and Fraport AG & Eraman Malaysia (10% each). GMR Group is the lead member of the consortium, while Fraport AG is the airport operator and Eraman Malaysia is the retail adviser in the project.

