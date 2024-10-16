Diamond Seeks Approval to Rebrand From Bally Sports to FanDuel

Bankrupt sports broadcaster Diamond Sports Group is seeking court permission to re-brand its network of Bally Sports local channels to FanDuel under a naming rights deal with the betting giant.

Bloomberg
Published16 Oct 2024, 10:29 PM IST
Diamond Seeks Approval to Rebrand From Bally Sports to FanDuel
Diamond Seeks Approval to Rebrand From Bally Sports to FanDuel

(Bloomberg) -- Bankrupt sports broadcaster Diamond Sports Group is seeking court permission to re-brand its network of Bally Sports local channels to FanDuel under a naming rights deal with the betting giant.

Diamond said in a Tuesday court filing that it needs to rebrand now, at the start of the National Hockey League and National Basketball Association seasons, because its current agreement with Bally Sports is set to expire at the end of the Major League Baseball season.

The deal represents a further merger between professional sports broadcasters and major gambling platforms. Revenue from US sports betting is expected to reach nearly $15 billion this year, according to research from Vixio Regulatory Intelligence.

Terms of the FanDuel agreement weren’t disclosed in Tuesday’s court filing. Diamond said it will receive “a significant rights fee payment and certain media and advertising spending commitments” under the agreement. FanDuel will also have the right to purchase as much as 5% of Diamond’s equity after it exits Chapter 11 and earn performance warrants, according to court documents.

Diamond considered FanDuel an attractive business partner because of “the potential for future integrations of the Debtors’ and FanDuel’s respective products and offerings,” Eric Ratchman, Diamond’s president of distribution and business development said in a sworn declaration.

There’s also “a high degree of alignment” between Diamond local sports channels and FanDuel’s online gaming business and their target customers, Ratchman said.

Diamond said it started searching for a new naming rights deal in February and that FanDuel submitted an initial term sheet to the company in March, which was followed by months of further negotiations. Bloomberg News reported in June that it was close to reaching a naming rights deal with FanDuel.

The naming rights deal is part of Diamond’s broader restructuring plan. The company has said it will either reorganize following the 2024-2025 NBA and NHL seasons or wind down its operations. Diamond intends to survive Chapter 11 by cutting debt and broadcasting professional hockey and basketball games.

Diamond has been attempting to strike new agreements with Major League Baseball, though that league has announced it will start broadcasting games for additional teams after they dropped existing rights deals.

The case is Diamond Sports Group, 23-90116, US Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas (Houston).

--With assistance from Christopher Palmeri.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 10:29 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsDiamond Seeks Approval to Rebrand From Bally Sports to FanDuel

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.25
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.26%)

    Tata Power share price

    460.35
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-0.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    350.85
    03:57 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    1.65 (0.47%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    285.65
    03:49 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HDFC Asset Management Company share price

    4,813.30
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    264.65 (5.82%)

    Page Industries share price

    46,699.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    409.95 (0.89%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,294.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -107.7 (-0.7%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -14.05 (-0.75%)
    More from 52 Week High

    KEI Industries share price

    4,381.40
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -305.5 (-6.52%)

    Oil India share price

    526.95
    03:56 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -32.35 (-5.78%)

    Cochin Shipyard share price

    1,588.50
    03:59 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -83.5 (-4.99%)

    ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India share price

    14,898.50
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -772.05 (-4.93%)
    More from Top Losers

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.20
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    93.5 (7.58%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    438.75
    03:50 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    30.65 (7.51%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,482.90
    03:54 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    318.95 (6.18%)

    Nuvama Wealth Management share price

    7,327.40
    03:51 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    425.8 (6.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.