Did Nvidia’s ex-CEO Jensen Huang hide his affair with Alice Huang from executives? What we know

Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang seemingly concealed the nature of his relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang from the senior executives at the company, including general counsel Tim Teter and chief marketing officer Alison Wagonfeld, according to Reuters. Reportedly, Huang, who had an affair with Alice Huang, didn't disclose his relationship, claimed two people close to the matter and internal communications.

New claims surface against Jensen Huang in Nvidia spy scandal Citing sources, Reuters claimed that Huang had described his interactions with Alice Huang as appropriate business dealings while he was questioned about their relationship last year and again in October 2026.

In two different messages sent in October, Huang reportedly told Nvidia executives that his interactions with Alice Huang were part of routine dealings with customers. He allegedly described his association with her as a normal business activity in other communications.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Did Jensen Huang hide his affair with Alice Huang from Nvidia executives? ⌵ Reuters reported that Huang did not disclose the affair to senior Nvidia executives. Sources and internal communications cited by Reuters said he described his interactions with Alice Huang as appropriate business dealings. 2 What did Jensen Huang tell Nvidia executives about his relationship with Alice Huang? ⌵ In messages sent in October, Huang reportedly described his interactions with Alice Huang as routine dealings with a customer. He also characterized the association as normal business activity in other communications. 3 Why did Nvidia appoint an independent investigator to examine the Jensen and Alice Huang reports? ⌵ Nvidia’s independent board members appointed the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz after reports about Huang’s relationships with Alice Huang. The reports also raised concerns about possible security implications, which remain unresolved. 4 Was Alice Huang investigated for espionage in Singapore? ⌵ Singapore’s Home Affairs Ministry said Alice Huang was never investigated for espionage. The inquiry concerned suspected inaccurate declarations involving server purchases, and investigators said there was insufficient evidence to establish an offence. 5 Has it been proven that Alice Huang worked for the Chinese government? ⌵ No. The article says it has not been established whether Alice Huang worked on behalf of the Chinese government. US authorities reportedly had suspicions, while Beijing dismissed the allegations.

It is also claimed that Huang had considered legal action against the New York Times over a report in October 2025 about his public meetings with Alice Huang.

Following the report, it is believed that Huang discussed the matter with some Nvidia executives. However, he did not disclose his affair, claimed the unnamed source. Neither Huang nor Nvidia sued the publication later.

About Jensen Huang and Alice Huang affair Meanwhile, it remains unknown when Huang and Alice Huang grew closer.

Several pictures of them have surfaced online. In them, they were seen together in the US, China and other locations as far back as December 2023.

On November 10, Nvidia's independent board members announced that they had appointed Wall Street law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct an independent investigation. The decision was taken after The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal published reports about Huang's relationships with Alice Huang. US authorities have suspicions that she may have been involved in spying for China. However, Beijing has dismissed the allegations.

It is not established if Alice Huang was indeed working on behalf of the Chinese government.

Aftermath of the controversy This claim arrives days after Huang stepped down as Nvidia CEO on Thursday. Previously, he apologised for being unfaithful to his wife and letting down the company at the same time.

However, he did not specifically mention Alice Huang, a former senior executive at Megaspeed International, an Nvidia customer that was under US investigation over possible links to Chinese espionage.