Did CEO Sam Altman mislead OpenAI investors? US SEC investigating, says report
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is under SEC scrutiny for alleged investor misinformation. Altman's removal and reinstatement in November were linked to communication issues. SEC investigation initiated after board decision to oust Altman
The US Securities and Exchange Commission is scrutinising internal communications by OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman as part of an ongoing investigation into whether the company's investors were misled, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
