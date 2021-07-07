Didi’s China probe adds to business challenges at home and abroad

Didi hogged 96% of China’s ride-hailing market in 2018, according to researcher Deloitte. In recent years, rivals have whittled that down to around 80% to 90%, according to Cherry Leung, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein in Hong Kong. She estimates that Didi could lose about 6 million new customer installs over the period of the data security investigation, assuming the probe lasts the standard duration of six weeks.

