Didn't pay salary or granted ESOPs post-retirement to Sebi's Madhabi Puri Buch: ICICI Bank amid Congress' allegations

ICICI Bank Ltd denied Congress allegations of salary payments or the issue of any employee stock options (ESOPs) to Madhabi Puri Buch, according to the company's Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing on September, 2.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published2 Sep 2024, 07:23 PM IST
ICICI Bank denied Congress allegations of salary payments or the issue of any employee stock options (ESOPs) to Madhabi Puri Buch.(Bloomberg)

ICICI Bank Ltd denied Congress allegations of salary payments or the issue of any employee stock options (ESOPs) to Madhabi Puri Buch, according to the company's Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing on September 2. 

“ICICI Bank or its group companies have not paid any salary or granted any ESOPs to Ms. Madhabi Puri Buch after her retirement, other than her retiral benefits. It may be noted that she had opted for superannuation with effect from October 31, 2013," 

According to the company filing, Madhabi Puri Buch also opted for superannuation, effective October 31, 2013. 

Madhabi Puri Buch's employment with the ICICI Group entitled her to receive compensation in the form of salary, retirement benefits, bonus, and ESOPs, as per the company's policies, according to the exchange filing. 

According to ICICI Bank's employee stock option (ESOP) rules, the ESOP vests over the next few years from the date of allotment. The rules of that time of her ESOP grant employees and retired employees to have the choice to exercise their stock options anytime up to a period of 10 years from the date of vesting, said the company in the release. 

First Published:2 Sep 2024, 07:23 PM IST
Didn't pay salary or granted ESOPs post-retirement to Sebi's Madhabi Puri Buch: ICICI Bank amid Congress' allegations

