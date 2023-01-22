‘Diesel engines will dominate trucking biz until next decade’

“Ninety-nine per cent of everything we sell in India today is diesel-powered, and about 1% utilizes natural gas. Between now and 2030, we think that the CNG, LNG, biofuels and blended ethanol fuels could probably get to as high as 15%, and about 85% will continue to be with diesel, but between 2030 and 2040, we think the percentage of all those other fuels, including hydrogen, can go to 30%, and then in the 2040 to 2050 timeframe, we think we can get to 50:50. For a country like India, the time between 2050 and 2070, which is when we have committed to achieving net zero-carbon emissions, the remaining portion will also convert to green fuels", Ram said.