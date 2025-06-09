Diet Cherry Coke likely to make comeback in US market after 4 years: Report

After a gap of four years, international beverage firm Cola Cola is most likely to bring back its classic Diet Cherry Coke in the US market, reported Economic Times.

Diet Cherry Coke was launched in 1985 but discontinued in 2020. Citing a January report by the digital media outlet Parade, ET mentioned that the Diet Cherry Coke may make a comeback to the shelves with retro packaging during the summer season.

Claiming a comeback of the classic drink, popular social media creator Snack-O-Lator later shared the news on its Instagram channel. It added that Diet Cherry Coke is making a comeback better than ever.

“Diet Cherry Coke is returning for a limited time with retro packaging!,” the post read.

“It's been years since the OG Diet Cherry Coke has been out, so I'm really looking forward to getting it again,” the post further stated, adding, “This does not appear to be an exclusive release, but I'll update as it arrives on store shelves. Are you excited for some Diet Cherry Coca-Cola goodness?”

According to the details, Diet Coke is very popular among consumers as it is a classic soda fountain beverage with flavours, including Diet Cherry Coke. Meanwhile, there are also calls for the return of Diet Coke with Lime.

Why Diet Coke Cherry is different? The popular beverage-making firm's website has mentioned that Diet Coke Cherry targeted adult consumers, and it contained no sugar and no calories.

Also, the Diet Coke Cherry does not have any bubbles or effervescence, but the drink has an adult cola taste with a hint of cherry.

Meanwhile, the conformity of the return of the drink is still not certain.

Netizens react: Following the news was spread, netizens were quick to react. one wrote, “Where can I find! This is an emergency! 😂”

Another said, "Bring back the Diet Coke with lime and the one with Splenda"

A third wrote, "Did Cherry Cole Zero go away? I haven’t got any in a while but I thought it was still around. Huh."

“Oh yay! Im super picky about my diet soda and the Splenda Sweetened stuff just didn't hit right, I need the old school carcinogenic aspartame to get my fix 😂,” commented a fourth.