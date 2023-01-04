Digantara to raise Series A funding soon, begin commercial services by 2024

“We plan to make at least two more launches this year, starting with a bigger satellite. The $2.5 million seed funding we raised in 2021 gave us ample runway to make at least three satellites, so we are well covered for our next launch. We also plan to announce our Series A funding round in the coming months, which would give us further runway. By the fourth quarter of this year, we plan to launch a beta version of our space data service with a couple of clients who have signed intent to work with us, and we’ll give this data set to them for free. Our commercial services will begin by 2024, for which we will need at least eight space weather-sensing satellites in orbits, and one ground station — all of which we plan to build by then," Sharma told Mint.