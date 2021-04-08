Digit Insurance, which became the first start-up to enter the unicorn club in January 2021 with a valuation of $1.9 billion, has launched its first advertising campaign featuring brand ambassador Virat Kohli .

Made by independent communication agency Stirred Creative, the campaign #SwitchToDigit with this 30-second ad comes ahead of the start of the IPL season.

The video campaign features Kohli in a yellow, which happens to be Digit’s brand colour, jersey saying that he has switched teams. He goes on to mention that he has joined the team that is trusted by crores of people and has a good rating winning many accolades. To viewer's surprise, the young cricketer ends up revealing that the jersey is that of Digit Insurance and he has switched to the platform for all his insurance related needs.

In the ad, the company claims that Kohli along with 1.5 crore Indians have switched to Digit Insurance for their car, bike, health and travel insurance. The spot ends with the cricketer urging viewers to switch to Digit Insurance platform.

Insurance in India is highly underpenetrated and therefore, our marketing objective was to increase the awareness for insurance and recall for Digit Insurance as a platform said Vivek Chaturvedi, chief marketing officer, Digit Insurance.

"... and who better than the very passionate youth icon, Virat Kohli who is loved by every age group of Indians. From a brand perspective, we wanted to highlight that Digit has earned the trust of 1.5 crore Indians for their car, bike, health and travel insurance, and that reflects in our almost five-star customer rating on Google and Facebook," he added.

The company claims that it has been rated 5/5 on Facebook as of 15 March 2021 and 4.6/5 on Google as of 28 February.

The campaign will be promoted across over-the-top (OTT) digital streaming platforms along with social media and other digital platforms like YouTube.

On the campaign conceptualization, Edward Anthony, founding partner, Stirred Creative, said, “Our brief was straightforward. We had Virat, a 5-Star rated player and Digit, an almost 5-Star rated insurance. All we needed to do was to marry these two in a fun way and with IPL around the corner, #SwitchToDigit was conceptualised with a twist that would leave people with a smile at the end."

Backed by the financial services Fairfax Group, the company has raised three rounds of funding amounting to $140 million from Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings and $84 million from three growth equity investors— A91 Partners, Faering Capital and TVS Capital.

