Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, the full service digital agency of the Publicis Groupe, on Thursday announced the departure of its CEO, Priya Jayaraman.

Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate has also announced the elevation of Charles Victor as the chief operating officer of Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate. He will be responsible for driving business growth and strategic direction at the agency while also continuing to serve as the executive director of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi (LKSS). He will continue to report into Paritosh Srivastava, managing director of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.

In 2019, Publicis Groupe acquired Propaganda India, a Bengaluru based independent digital agency founded by Jayaraman in 2010. Propaganda India was merged with the digital division of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and renamed as Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate (S&S Propagate).

“It‘s been a decade of a journey of creating a digital agency from inception and seeing it through to becoming a part of a global entity. I feel blessed and humbled to have met such fabulous colleagues who built their careers here, of many clients who trusted their journey with us," said Jayaraman.

The agency has also appointed Sabah Iqbal as senior vice-president & head – S&S Propagate. She will report to Victor and play a key role in furthering business growth at the agency. Sabah joins the agency from digital agency Digitas where she was senior vice-president – West & South and managed some of the key brands including Puma, Hindustan Unilever, Nivea, Nissan, Mondelez among others.

Paritosh Srivastava, MD, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said “ICharles Victor has been with LKSS for 15 years, working across creative, mainline and digital. He‘s got a perfect mix of business, creative and technology that one could have asked for to take on SSP. Joining him will be Sabah Iqbal, who brings with her a unique creative lens combined with astute knowledge and expertise across mainline, digital and media."

Part of the Publicis Groupe, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate handles a range of local and global clients, notably MaxLife Insurance, Max Group, Scripbox, Practo, ESPN CricInfo, Embassy Springs, Revlon, Dailyhunt among others.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via