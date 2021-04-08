Digital agency Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate's CEO Priya Jayaraman quits

Paritosh Srivastava, MD, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said “ICharles Victor has been with LKSS for 15 years, working across creative, mainline and digital. He‘s got a perfect mix of business, creative and technology that one could have asked for to take on SSP. Joining him will be Sabah Iqbal, who brings with her a unique creative lens combined with astute knowledge and expertise across mainline, digital and media."