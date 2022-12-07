Digital assurance will boost audit quality: ICAI president

One of the areas that they are talking about is joint audits in certain cases. ICAI has always said that joint audit is the way forward for public interest entities, not for small entities. I believe the government is taking a similar stand as far as joint audits are concerned. From what we understand, what they are saying is that for public interest entities, auditor cannot do any kind of non-audit services. For example, providing taxation services. Many of the chartered accountant firms do audit and also do tax advisory. The Institute said that there is no self review threat if the auditor provides tax advisory.... To that extent, the view points are different. But the proposed ban is only for public interest entities. ICAI’s position has been that it is a matter of principle. If there is a conflict of interest, it may be there for all because the services are the same. What I understand from the (news) papers, they are only talking about public interest entities.