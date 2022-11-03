Digital bank Chime cuts 12% of workforce as stormy markets hurt fintechs1 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 12:59 AM IST
A spokesperson for online banking company Chime announced on Wednesday that the company has laid off 12% of its workforce
Online banking company Chime has laid off 12% of its employees, a spokesperson said on Wednesday, blaming "current market dynamics" as this year's tech rout slams the once-high valuations of growth startups.