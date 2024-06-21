Digital camera market is too small for local manufacturing, says Nikon India MD
Though the firm has been growing steadily, especially since the pandemic, Indians don’t buy enough digital cameras for Nikon to set up factories and supply chains here, said Sajjan Kumar.
New Delhi: Local manufacturing remains out of the question for camera and imaging equipment maker Nikon India, even though it expects to expand its domestic presence and cross ₹1,000 crore in annual revenue by the end of this fiscal.