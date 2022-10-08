Gobble, the lifestyle channel owned by digital entertainment company Pocket Aces has partnered with cookware brand Aniket Metals Pvt Ltd to launch a kitchenware line designed specifically for millennial audiences.

Gobble Cookware will leverage the brand it has built as a lifestyle content channel since 2016 with over seven million followers across social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, the company said in a statement. It caters to a community of 20-35 year-old women and men with recipes, food hacks, and recommendations from chefs and influencers.

Pocket Aces is a digital entertainment company focused on mobile video. It runs channels such as FilterCopy (short ﬁction), Gobble (lifestyle), Nutshell (infotainment), and Dice Media (premium long-form web series). Dice Media has created content for OTT platforms and has deals with Netﬂix, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, Amazon miniTV, Amazon Audible, ZEE5, aha Video, among others.

“The pandemic has turned every non-cook into a cook, and every cook into a chef. Millennials have become a lot more aware and discerning about the kind of cookware, serve-ware and bar-ware they are using. Like everything else in their lives, they want good looking, high-quality stuff at affordable prices," Ankit Chhabra, channel head of Gobble said in a statement.

Gobble Cookware’s select SKU (stock keeping unit) list at launch includes cooking essentials for both setting up a new kitchen or upgrading an existing kitchen - Chai pots, momo steamers, kadhais and pans, available for Rs. 1,500 or less. The kitchenware will be available on Gobble’s social media pages and website, and across Amazon, Flipkart, Jiomart e-commerce websites, and in DMart and Reliance Retail stores offline leading up to the Diwali season.

Rayvanta Kumar, head of D2C channels at Pocket Aces said the company’s vision to build the first D2C kitchenware brand for Indian millennials matches with that of Aniket Metals, and the idea is to partner with them to bring products especially designed to give both beginner and seasoned cooks the best experience carefree.