08 Oct 2022
Pocket Aces is a digital entertainment company focused on mobile video. It runs channels such as FilterCopy, Gobble, Nutshell and Dice Media
Gobble, the lifestyle channel owned by digital entertainment company Pocket Aces has partnered with cookware brand Aniket Metals Pvt Ltd to launch a kitchenware line designed specifically for millennial audiences.