Digital first strategy key for consumer companies

NEW DELHI : Retailers and makers of fast-moving consumer goods reiterated the need to swiftly adopt digital strategy and service consumers online as several brands saw an uptick in e-commerce orders post India's strict lockdown.

On day three of the FICCI MASSMERIZE 2020 event, executives from consumer goods companies said that in a post-covid world companies will need to think digital first.

Prasun Basu, president, South Asia zone, Nielsen Global Connect said several companies will have to go through the rebound, reboot and reinvent framework of recovery post-covid. He said on the consumer behaviour side, a lot has changed including changes in consumer mind-space, buying and stocking patterns, the way media and content is consumed. "Even channels of transaction and purchase are changing," he said.

“The biggest shift that will happen is that online will become a large piece of our business and maybe digital first is now going to be the main thing," said Vineet Gautam, CEO & Country Head, BESTSELLER India that retails clothing brands such as Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, only in India.

Gautam said the retailer already draws significant part of its sales online but the pandemic has prompted the retailer to try out new ways of reaching shoppers, including social commerce.

“WhatsApp video calls have been a big saviour, where people call our stores and place orders. Consumers are very happy having a conversation on a video call and shopping, and then opting for hyperlocal delivery," he said.

India’s offline retailers have been talking about converting to omni-channel retail for years now, however, not all have delved into connecting their offline stores to online commerce.

The pandemic has re-established the need for retailers to serve more shoppers on both channels.

"We've all spoken for five or six years about omni-channel, but there was no real 'omni' happening in India, suddenly I think covid put pressure on all of us. And the consumers also adapted very, very fast," he said.

Gautam said the retailer’s offline stores were back to 80% of pre-covid levels with week-on-week improvement in business. From Durga Puja shopping in the east to now Diwali, as occasions are coming back, so are consumers, he said.

Amit Jain, Managing Director, L’Oréal India said covid has led to diversification and a re-boot of go-to-market strategies for FMCG companies.

“All of this was sitting in the textbook so far as far as India is concerned, but now we see this huge change," he said.

Most large FMCG companies have reported a significant growth in business coming from online channels in the last six months, albeit on a small base.

Jain said covid had also reset shopping behaviour, especially for beauty categories.

“The amount of change, which has happened over the last six months has been tectonic. At the same time, you can definitely see that consumers have moved away from certain discretionary categories. Online shopping or new e-commerce has significantly boomed," said Jain.

The local arm of the French beauty company took to training staff at its partner salons over the last six months as beauty services opened up only gradually. This included using video content to help hair dressers engage with consumers who were stuck indoors but eager to try their beauty rituals at home.

"We trained 70,000 hair dressers in the area of conversational commerce. Hairdressers and beauticians talking to their consumers over social media, advising them of their needs and how they can procure them, that's what we did," he said. The company also tied up with aggregators for delivery of its products.

