Digital health startup MFine lays off staff

Mfine, founded in 2017 by former co-founder of Myntra Ashutosh Lawania and former chief business officer at Myntra Prasad Kompalli, offers consultation with specialists on its platform, apart from partnering with hospitals, clinics, diagnostics and radiology service providers to generate online demand. It also offers discounted health check packages in partnership with the hospitals. In March, it launched MFine has launched a heart rate monitoring tool on its app to help users keep track of its heart rate.