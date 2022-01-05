Digital lender CASHe raises 140 crore equity from TSLC

“It aims to launch new offerings in WealthTech and ramp up its investments in operations, product development, data sciences, and technology. It strives to double its team strength across domains to manage future growth seamlessly. It also seeks to expand its loan book to ₹3,000 crore and upscale its user base to 1 million from the current 4 lakh customers, in FY 2022-23," the company said.