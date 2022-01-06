Integrated-marketing agency, Grapes, has announced the appointment of Partha Sengupta as its creative director. He will be based out of the agency’s Delhi office and will report to Shradha Agarwal, chief operating officer and strategy head at the company. Sengupta will be responsible for the agency’s creative output for brands.

In his role, he will supervise the creative teams, assist in campaign conceptualization, and will oversee art and creative teams, respectively. Prior to this, he was associated with Wunderman Thompson as a senior creative director for over three years.

In his 13 years of advertising experience, he has worked on brands like Coke, Tata, Pepsico, Reckitt Benckiser, Nestle, Aircel and Uninor. Sengupta graduated from the National Institute Of Design and worked with agencies like McCann Worldgroup, Rediffusion DY&R, and J. Walter & Thompson, Havas Worldwide.

Agarwal said, Sengupta has years of creative experience in advertising and will be a great asset to Grapes for his creative ideas. "I am confident that he will continue to be a good leader, he brings not just the experience but the kind of enthusiasm and passion he entails has inspired us. I am sure he will deliver astonishing work, and I could see an exciting time for the agency," she said.

Sengupta added that he looks forward to working with the teams and assisting them to deliver creative solutions for our clients.

India's digital ad expenditure is expected to grow 10 times over the next decade and will likely account for 70-85% of the total ad market which currently stands at 33% to reach $35 billion by 2030, according to estimates by management consultancy Redseer.

