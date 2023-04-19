AdCounty Media said on Wednesday that it will be employing 150 individuals to assist it achieve its diversification and expansion goals. The company intends to diversify by creating applications for product streaming and gaming as well as programmatic advertising and internal DSP. A 75% quota will be set aside for those who lost their employment as a result of the widespread layoffs that occurred during the fundraising winter at Indian startups.

In just five years since its founding, AdCounty Media has established itself as the indisputable leader in the field of digital marketing, and this year will commemorate its sixth anniversary. In addition to winning the renowned Business Leadership Awards for "Digital Media Team Of The Year," AdCounty Media had exponential growth last year.

The firm expanded from 5 employees to over 70 throughout the globe, including India, Singapore, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Germany, and Romania. demonstrating a superb team management strategy, and is on track to add 150 professionals—1.5 times its existing strength—to spur development.

In order to allow total control over campaigns and cost transparency, the firm, which already serves a diversified clientele spanning 25 countries, also plans to enter into the sectors of programmatic advertising and in-house DSP.

The financial winter caused 88 firms in India to lay off more than 25,000 workers, which was a severe blow to the country's startup economy. This was primarily brought on by the depletion of liquidity in public and private equity markets as a result of the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, which led to rising interest rates and expensive loans.

A 10% wage hike during Covid together with insurance coverage of 6500 USD (INR 5 Lakh) in 2021 is a clear indication of the company's commitment to putting its employees first. 75% of the employment quota at AdCounty Media would be set aside for those who received pink slips amid the wave of layoffs at Indian startups. Media Sales, Ad Operations, Publisher Management, Client Servicing, Email Marketing, App Development, and Game Development are just a few of the sectors where AdCounty will be looking to employ talents.

The main driving force behind this is their objective to increase their digital footprints in more than 50 countries by 2025, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Latin America, SEA nations, the Middle East, France, and South Africa.

Mr Delphin Varghese, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer, AdCounty Media said “AdCounty Media will keep fostering entrepreneurship's limitless potential and inspiring young people to join the entrepreneurial movement. With our diversification plan, we intend to empower the individuals who endured the brunt of layoffs and reinstate their confidence in Indian startups. We applaud the government's support for startup initiatives and will continue to work towards broadening the Indian economy by using a multifaceted business model and increasing hiring to help with diversification. This, in turn, will strengthen the startup environment and unleash the innovative spirit that lies within the Indian masses."