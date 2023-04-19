Digital marketing firm AdCounty Media to hire 150 professionals as a part of its global expansion plan2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 05:16 PM IST
- AdCounty Media said on Wednesday that it will be employing 150 individuals to assist it achieve its diversification and expansion goals.
AdCounty Media said on Wednesday that it will be employing 150 individuals to assist it achieve its diversification and expansion goals. The company intends to diversify by creating applications for product streaming and gaming as well as programmatic advertising and internal DSP. A 75% quota will be set aside for those who lost their employment as a result of the widespread layoffs that occurred during the fundraising winter at Indian startups.
