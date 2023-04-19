Digital marketing firm AdCounty Media to hire 150 professionals as a part of its global expansion plan

A 10% wage hike during Covid together with insurance coverage of 6500 USD (INR 5 Lakh) in 2021 is a clear indication of the company's commitment to putting its employees first. 75% of the employment quota at AdCounty Media would be set aside for those who received pink slips amid the wave of layoffs at Indian startups. Media Sales, Ad Operations, Publisher Management, Client Servicing, Email Marketing, App Development, and Game Development are just a few of the sectors where AdCounty will be looking to employ talents.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}