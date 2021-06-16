NEW DELHI: Gozoop Group, an independent digital marketing firm, on Wednesday said it has acquired digital agency, Stratton Communications.

Stratton will be rebranded as Sm(all) and will focus on challenger brands within the group. Founder Siddhanth Valecha will be taking over as the chief executive of the newly branded agency and will report to the Gozoop Group board.

Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, CEO & co-founder, Gozoop Group, said Sm(all) will provides strategic advantage to think, act and evolve like a lean startup at scale.

This is Gozoop Group’s fourth acquisition in India and fifth globally. Its earlier agency acquisitions include Red Digital (2013), iThink (2014), 56 Blue Lights (2016) and Hat Media (2018).

Sm(all) will operate as an independent agency within the group and will help advertisers achieve audience engagement through digital marketing campaigns primarily on short-form content platforms.

Founded in 2015 by Valecha, Stratton Communications (now called Sm(all) offered a range of services such as public relations (PR), social media marketing, events along with brand building, consultancy and management.

It works with a variety of brand across categories such as pharmaceutical company Cipla, hospitality chain Chalet Hotels, real estate firm SILA Group, TVS Growth, Opium Eyewear, and Mattel Toys.

Talking about the acquisition and his new role, Valecha said pandemic has brought monumental changes in the advertising business highlighting the need for a hybrid digital media company which his agency will aim to fulfill.

Founded in October 2008, Gozoop offers services such as brand consultancy, social media marketing, influencer marketing, design, e-commerce marketing and online reputation management to advertisers.

It has partnered with over 200 brands such as computer and technology solutions firm Dell, Asian Paints, Taj Hotels, IPL team franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Star Bharat, Pizza Express, Club Mahindra, Viacom18, Mad Over Donuts and ITC Ltd among others.

