‘Digital not only gives higher margin but makes us more relevant to our clients'

I believe there is a significant amount of uptake in digital transformation. The demand environment is extremely positive at this point in time. We are seeing significant demand across the platform. There is massive digital demand which should last for several years. We believe many of the companies are in their third stage of digital shift. And we are absolutely winning the war in terms of ensuring that we are actually able to walk our customers through the shift towards digital. There is obviously a fierce, industry-wide competition around talent, which is causing some level of attrition and upheaval across the board. But despite that, we have been able to grow both on the revenue side as well as our headcount. We have added a record number of 17,000 new employees during the September quarter to touch a historic 318,400 people at this point in time. In India, we have hired over 30,000 people this year and given offers to 45,000 others who will be onboarded in FY22. So, broadly it’s great growth and that is because of the momentum that we see in the marketplace.

