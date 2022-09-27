Digital payments: Visa provisions over 160 million CoF tokens in India

Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager India & South Asia, Visa, said, “As pioneers and advocates for tokenisation in payments, we are delighted to see its rapid adoption by the Indian payment industry. With the last 60 million token provisions taking less than three months to achieve, we are confident of this strong momentum continuing as the industry fully migrates to tokenised payments starting 1 October 2022. At Visa, we continue to work closely with our clients and partners to ensure a seamless payment experience to consumers as they transition into the world of tokenised payments."