Digital platforms shine spotlight on small, medium biz

Buy local seems to be the key theme this festive season with digital platforms heavily promoting small businesses.

Google has been running a television campaign about discovering small businesses, while Instagram has partnered with Kareena Kapoor Khan to promote small and medium businesses (SMBs) on the photo-sharing platform. A part of the e-commerce platform Amazon India’s festive campaign has also been created to support local businesses and craftsmen this Diwali, as its ads urge customers to buy local.

“Hyperlocal marketing, as a trend, has been amplified this year because of the challenges faced by small businesses following the coronavirus outbreak. Google, Amazon and Facebook are using emotion-laden advertising to motivate consumers to shop local and support these businesses. Both these platforms have done a lot of groundwork to bring local businesses online," said Shradha Agarwal, strategy head and COO, Grapes Digital, an integrated communications agency.

Amazon India’s Great Indian Sellers campaign features a variety of people from across the country selling saris, brass plates, decorative lights and sweets during the festive season. It urges customers to buy from local sellers and support them. The platform has also leveraged social media influencers to promote locally-made handicraft, decor items and apparel.

The company’s focus remains helping sellers as they get back on their feet, said Amazon India vice-president Manish Tiwary. “These include more than 650,000 sellers and SMBs, including artisans, women entrepreneurs, emerging Indian brands and local store owners from programmes such as Karigar, Saheli, Launchpad and Local Shops," he said.

Google has been running its Make Small Strong campaign in which customers are shown to appreciate customized products bought from local businesses.

Brands such as Cadbury and Titan have also created special campaigns to promote local businesses that have been severely impacted by the covid-19 pandemic.





