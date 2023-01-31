Digital tech underpins economic reforms1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 09:01 PM IST
The Economic Survey underscored that the world has “moved seamlessly from the focus on physical infrastructure to investing in digital infrastructure”.
NEW DELHI : The economy has started reaping the efficiency gains following greater formalization, higher financial inclusion, and economic opportunities created by digital technology-based economic reforms, said the Economic Survey 2023. “The use of technology, in particular digital technology, undergirds the reforms," it said.
