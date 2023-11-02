‘Digital twins of organs can help us solve big challenges’
India’s largest IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is building a digital twin of the heart of American marathoner Des Linden, who will participate in the New York City Marathon on 5 November.
New Delhi: India’s largest IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is building a digital twin of the heart of American marathoner Des Linden, who will participate in the New York City Marathon on 5 November. The so-called digital bio-twin will provide Linden with real-time data on how her heart functions and responds to different conditions while training for and running marathons. In an interview, Frank Diana, principal futurist at TCS, talks about the significance of digital twins across sectors, and shares his views on generative artificial intelligence, artificial general intelligence (AGI), synthetic biology and quantum computing. Edited excerpts: