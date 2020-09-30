Digital will drive our biz agenda, says Roshni Nadar

Describing 2019-20 as a tale of two chapters, she said while in the first three quarters HCL increased the strength of its core business verticals such as banking and financial services, technology, life sciences and healthcare, the second chapter was led by the covid-19 pandemic which accelerated digital transformation and led to new ways of working and new opportunities. “Tough times do not last but tough people do, or I would say battle-tested businesses do," she told shareholders.