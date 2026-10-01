Engineering and infrastructure firm Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DBL) is aggressively scaling up its mining portfolio, managing director and chief executive officer Devendra Jain told Mint in an interview. The company is targeting an annual coal production of 57 million tonnes (MT) by FY29 while expanding into other minerals like bauxite, aiming to establish mining as a core earnings driver alongside its traditional engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) business, Jain said.
Dilip Buildcon aims to double coal output by FY29 in major mining push
SummaryThe firm aims to achieve 57 million tonnes of coal output by FY29 and expand into bauxite, shifting 75% of profits from traditional EPC to long-term mining assets, MD & CEO Devendra Jain told Mint.
Engineering and infrastructure firm Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DBL) is aggressively scaling up its mining portfolio, managing director and chief executive officer Devendra Jain told Mint in an interview. The company is targeting an annual coal production of 57 million tonnes (MT) by FY29 while expanding into other minerals like bauxite, aiming to establish mining as a core earnings driver alongside its traditional engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) business, Jain said.
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