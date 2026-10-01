Dilip Buildcon aims to double coal output by FY29 in major mining push

Engineering and infrastructure firm Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DBL) is aggressively scaling up its mining portfolio, managing director and chief executive officer Devendra Jain told Mint in an interview. The company is targeting an annual coal production of 57 million tonnes (MT) by FY29 while expanding into other minerals like bauxite, aiming to establish mining as a core earnings driver alongside its traditional engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) business, Jain said.
Engineering and infrastructure firm Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DBL) is aggressively scaling up its mining portfolio, managing director and chief executive officer Devendra Jain told Mint in an interview. The company is targeting an annual coal production of 57 million tonnes (MT) by FY29 while expanding into other minerals like bauxite, aiming to establish mining as a core earnings driver alongside its traditional engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) business, Jain said.
Siarmal production is expected to rise from 25 MT in FY26 to 30 MT in FY27, 35 MT in FY28 and 50 MT in FY29. Pachhwara is expected to operate at its contracted annual capacity of 7 MT through FY29, Jain said.
He added that DBL has also demonstrated diversification beyond coal, citing the ₹1,750 crore Pottangi Bauxite Mines, where the company has secured a MDO contract, as an example. “The broader strategy is to widen the mineral base, including new mine-development mandates in India and overseas,” Jain said.
With regard to coal assets, DBL is looking at consolidated coal production of about 57 MT by FY29. “DBL is moving towards an integrated, asset-led infrastructure model, where its EPC capabilities support the development and operation of long-duration assets,” Jain said.
DBL produced 22.35 MT from Siarmal and 6.37 MT from Pachhwara in FY26. In addition, the bauxite project at Pottangi has a stated capacity of 3.5 MTPA and a mine life of 22 years. Pottangi is not included in the 57 MT coal production target, Jain said.
Earnings shift
The company aims to generate about 75% of its total profit and cash flows from long-term mining and infrastructure-asset businesses by FY29. This would reduce EPC share to 25%. The EPC business contributed around 60% of consolidated profits in FY26.
“The target relates to the share of consolidated profit contribution from the two businesses. The company expects the majority of this 75% contribution to come from mining, although it is not providing a precise split between mining and infrastructure assets,” Jain said.
The shift reflects the higher contribution expected from mining as production scales up. Mining revenue increased from ₹45.9 crore in FY23 to ₹1,574.6 crore in FY26, while combined coal production at Siarmal and Pachhwara increased from 0.5 MT to 28.72 MT over the same period.
“The mining business typically offers higher margins than conventional EPC, but it is also fundamentally different and more capital-intensive. Our increasing focus on mining is therefore not driven by margins alone. It is primarily about building a portfolio of longer-term contracts and creating greater predictability and visibility in cash flows,” Jain said.
DBL expects to scale Siarmal without making additional investments at the parent-company level. The project is housed in a special purpose vehicle that has its own financial tie-up, with debt tied up with two leading banks. Jain confirmed that DBL has no additional capex obligations or funding commitments toward the Siarmal project.
Focus on organic growth
The company is currently relying on organic growth rather than acquisitions to expand its mining portfolio, Jain said, and will evaluate mining opportunities offered by the government case by case, based on their strategic and commercial viability.
“DBL is currently only working on organic growth opportunities; acquiring mining companies and mine blocks is not something we would like to pursue at this stage,” Jain said.
The company is also looking to expand beyond coal. Pottangi is its first major mining franchise outside coal, while the company is evaluating new mine-development mandates in India and overseas.
The company’s existing mining contracts provide a long operating runway. Siarmal is expected to have a 50 MTPA production profile through FY30-FY48, while DBL’s MDO contracts have tenures of 25-55 years. DBL is also pursuing an asset-led approach in other areas. The Pottangi project includes an overland conveyor corridor, a 10-km alternate transport road, a water intake facility, and ₹313 crore of transportation work. Separately, the company is developing a 1.5 GW solar platform with a planned solar infrastructure investment trust (InvIT).
Jain said DBL is now among the top three private coal producers in the country, and expects growth to remain largely self-funded through internal cash flows and capital recycling, supporting a reduction in overall debt levels. The immediate focus is therefore on ramping up its existing mining assets while using its EPC capabilities and balance sheet to develop additional mining, infrastructure and renewable-energy assets, he added.