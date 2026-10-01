Dilip Buildcon aims to double coal output by FY29 in major mining push

Engineering and infrastructure firm Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DBL) is aggressively scaling up its mining portfolio, managing director and chief executive officer Devendra Jain told Mint in an interview. The company is targeting an annual coal production of 57 million tonnes (MT) by FY29 while expanding into other minerals like bauxite, aiming to establish mining as a core earnings driver alongside its traditional engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) business, Jain said.