Dilip Buildcon to raise ₹2,000 cr via warrants, InvIT
Alpha and its other entities will pick up a 10% stake in Dilip Buildcon via warrants and a 26% stake in 18 road assets under the InvIT route
Mumbai: Engineering procurement and construction (EPC) company Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DBL) is looking to raise up to ₹2,000 crore from Naresh Korthari-led alternative assets investor Alpha Alternatives Group through a combination of warrants and InvIT route over a period of 12-18 months, according to the company's second-quarter analyst presentation.