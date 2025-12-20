Who is Dina Powell McCormick? Former Donald Trump advisor leaving Meta board in just eight months

Dina Powell McCormick, a member of the Meta Platforms board brought on by founder-CEO Mark Zuckerberg has resigned from the position in just eight months, according to reports by Bloomberg and Reuters.

Citing a regulatory filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (US SEC), Bloomberg reported that 19 December was McCormick's last day on the Meta board.

A source told the publication that Powell McCormick is considering an advisory role with Meta. They added that she will continue to work with the company leadership on “broad-ranging matters” including strategic counsel and investments.

The source further said that Meta is not likely to find a replacement for her on the board. A spokesperson for Meta did not respond to queries, the Bloomberg report added.

Who is Dina Powell McCormick? According to the Bloomberg report, Powell McCormick served as US President Donald Trump’s deputy national security adviser during his first term.

She also serves as president of global client services at investment company BDT & MSD Partners.

In November, Powell McCormick and her Pennsylvania Republican Senator husband Dave McCormick attended a hinner hosted by Donald Trump in Washington for Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the New York Times reported.

Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has made several changes to the company’s board over the past few years, including five new appointments within the last 12 months. In addition to enlisting Powell McCormick, Zuckerberg brought on Patrick Collison, who runs the financial technology company Stripe, and Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White, another Trump ally.

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Dina Powell McCormick ‍has resigned from Meta Platforms board of directors effective immediately, just eight months after joining, the company said on Friday.

Powell McCormick, who served as deputy national security adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump ⁠during his first term, ⁠may continue advising the social media giant, ⁠according to a source familiar with the matter.

She is weighing a broad ‍advisory role ‌focused on investments and strategic counsel, the source said, ​adding that Meta does not plan to fill her board seat.

Powell McCormick spent 16 years in senior leadership roles at Goldman Sachs, where she oversaw sustainability and inclusive growth initiatives and led the firm's impact investing business.

She has ​also ⁠served as a senior White House adviser and as assistant secretary ⁠of state for Condoleezza Rice under President ‌George W. Bush.

In April, Meta's board added Stripe's CEO Patrick Collison along with McCormick, ​as it aimed to increase the size of its board to 15 members.

The company's board ‍also includes Marc ‍Andreessen, ⁠co-founder of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, and Tony Xu, CEO of DoorDash.

(With inputs from Bloomberg and Reuters)