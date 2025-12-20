Who is Dina Powell McCormick? Former Donald Trump advisor leaving Meta board in just eight months

Dina Powell McCormick, a member of the Meta Platforms board brought on by founder-CEO Mark Zuckerberg has resigned from the position in just eight months, according to reports by Bloomberg and Reuters.

Citing a regulatory filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (US SEC), Bloomberg reported that 19 December was McCormick's last day on the Meta board.

A source told the publication that Powell McCormick is considering an advisory role with Meta. They added that she will continue to work with the company leadership on “broad-ranging matters” including strategic counsel and investments.

Advertisement

The source further said that Meta is not likely to find a replacement for her on the board. A spokesperson for Meta did not respond to queries, the Bloomberg report added.

Who is Dina Powell McCormick? According to the Bloomberg report, Powell McCormick served as US President Donald Trump’s deputy national security adviser during his first term.

In November, Powell McCormick and her Pennsylvania Republican Senator husband Dave McCormick attended a hinner hosted by Donald Trump in Washington for Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the New York Times reported.

She also serves as president of global client services at investment company BDT & MSD Partners.

As per a Reuters report, Powell McCormick has 16 years of experience in senior leadership roles at Goldman Sachs. She reportedly oversaw sustainability and inclusive growth initiatives, besides leading the company's impact investing business, it added.

Advertisement

In terms of government involvement, Reuters noted that prior to Donald Trump, Powell McCormick ​also ⁠served as a senior White House adviser and as assistant secretary ⁠of state for Condoleezza Rice under President ‌George W Bush.

Meta's board sees expansion Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has made several changes to the company’s board over the past few years, including five new appointments within the last 12 months. In addition to enlisting Powell McCormick, Zuckerberg brought on Patrick Collison, who runs the financial technology company Stripe, and Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White, another Trump ally, the Bloomberg report added.

As per the Reuters report, Meta was aiming to increase its board size to 15 members. At present, the board members include Marc ‍Andreessen and Tony Xu.

Advertisement

(With inputs from Bloomberg and Reuters)