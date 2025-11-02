Dine-out sees a facelift as Swiggy tastes profits while Zomato builds breadth
Sakshi Sadashiv 4 min read 02 Nov 2025, 06:20 pm IST
Summary
Out-of-home consumption is again becoming a meaningful part of food-tech platforms.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The dine-out economy is regaining momentum, with food-tech giants Swiggy and Eternal (Zomato) taking divergent paths to capitalize on the trend: Swiggy is chasing profitability, Eternal is building scale through a broader business mix.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story