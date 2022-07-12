NEW DELHI: Fintech startup Dinero on Tuesday announced a partnership with MMTC PAMP to offer digital gold. This partnership is in line with Dinero’s mission to inculcate the habit of investing among young Indians. Users stand a chance to win 999.9% purity gold at any time on Dinero’s app.

“Our current focus is on helping urban youngsters meet their goals through investing. This can be a game-changer for the young users as their consistent investing habits will now be rewarded. The rewards earned on the app can be converted to Digital Gold. We have partnered with MMTC-PAMP, one of India’s leading Digital Gold providers," said Kashyap Mahavadi, founder, Dinero.

“We are ecstatic to announce our partnership with Dinero. Digital Gold is a dynamic investment instrument that is completely liquid and allows investors to buy/sell 24K, 999.9 purest gold at any time. Unlike gold jewellery, you don’t pay any making charges when you buy digital gold which could be liquidated 24x7 with a single click. The cost of storage, which is considerable when a customer stores gold jewellery in bank lockers, is zero for digital gold as we ensure the customer’s holding is kept secure in 100% secure, and insured bank-grade vaults in MMTC-PAMP owned facility. Customer-centric benefits like these make MMTC-PAMP digital gold a ‘customer first’ product in the true sense of the word “, said Amul Saha, chief digital officer, MMTC-PAMP.

The app which is available on the Android play store. After the purchase, gold will be added to the insured bank-grade vaults in MMTC-PAMP owned facility and will have zero holding charges.

While many fintechs are still following the traditional methods of cashback, Dinero has taken a step further by rewarding its customers with this timeless asset for building consistent financial habits. Earlier, Dinero partnered with 5Paisa to assist new-age retail investors in investing in alternative low-cost investment products, said the firm.