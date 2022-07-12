Dinero partners MMTC PAMP to offer digital gold2 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 12:32 PM IST
- Earlier, Dinero partnered with 5Paisa to assist new-age retail investors in investing in alternative low-cost investment products, said the firm.
NEW DELHI: Fintech startup Dinero on Tuesday announced a partnership with MMTC PAMP to offer digital gold. This partnership is in line with Dinero’s mission to inculcate the habit of investing among young Indians. Users stand a chance to win 999.9% purity gold at any time on Dinero’s app.