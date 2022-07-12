Dinero partners MMTC PAMP to offer digital gold

“We are ecstatic to announce our partnership with Dinero. Digital Gold is a dynamic investment instrument that is completely liquid and allows investors to buy/sell 24K, 999.9 purest gold at any time. Unlike gold jewellery, you don’t pay any making charges when you buy digital gold which could be liquidated 24x7 with a single click. The cost of storage, which is considerable when a customer stores gold jewellery in bank lockers, is zero for digital gold as we ensure the customer’s holding is kept secure in 100% secure, and insured bank-grade vaults in MMTC-PAMP owned facility. Customer-centric benefits like these make MMTC-PAMP digital gold a ‘customer first’ product in the true sense of the word “, said Amul Saha, chief digital officer, MMTC-PAMP.

