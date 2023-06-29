Dior most popular global brand on Insta

Dior most popular global brand on Insta1 min read 29 Jun 2023, 11:12 PM IST
Dior received the highest number of unique Instagram mentions from Indian influencers, with an earned media value of $26.08 million. Gucci, Prada, Louis Vuitton, and Versace also made the top five. Louis Vuitton had the highest earned media value at $30.36 million. These brands collectively received mentions from 2,099 local influencers in 4,189 posts, reaching 554 million users. Dior was mentioned in 1,431 posts, with 51% including five or more mentions. Gucci had 1,126 mentions, and Louis Vuitton had 936.
New Delhi: Dior has emerged as the leading international luxury brand to receive the highest number of unique Instagram mentions and posts from local influencers, clocking an earned media value of $26.08 million, according to a survey by HypeAuditor.
