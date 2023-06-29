Dior most popular global brand on Insta

New Delhi: Dior has emerged as the leading international luxury brand to receive the highest number of unique Instagram mentions and posts from local influencers, clocking an earned media value of $26.08 million, according to a survey by HypeAuditor.

Gucci, Prada, Louis Vuitton, and Versace were other global luxury brands to find a place in the top five for most mentions by Indian influencers. However, despite being the third most popular brand on Insta, Louis Vuitton was the highest grosser in earned media value amassing $30.36 million from these posts. Versace‘s earned media value came in third with $12.99 million in earned media value, the researcher said.

While Dior was mentioned 1,431 times by 841 influencers in six months between January and May, these five brands collectively received mentions from 2,099 local influencers in 4,189 posts, reaching out to a staggering 554 million users. said the analytics firm, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) tools to compile data.

HypeAuditor captures data across social media platforms including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube for analytics.

Dior was mentioned at least once in about 154 posts, while 51% of the posts included five or more mentions, suggesting that it has been extremely popular among fashion influencers who showcase their daily outfits to include all the brands they wore in their photos. It received mentions from 93 mega influencers (about 6.5%), from the likes of Avneet Kaur, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor, among others.

Gucci secured the second spot with 1,126 mentions from 701 influencers, comprising celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, and Darshan Raval, among others.

Louis Vuitton received 936 mentions across posts made by 557 influencers,to clock the highest earned media value. It was not only mentioned by its house ambassador, Deepika Padukone, but also by Urvashi Rautela and Sonam Kapoor.

About 40% of all posts were in reels, the most popular content format in India.

Additionally, 231 posts were created by mega influencers, who have a following of over one million. The most liked post was a carousel by Anushka Sharma, featuring Dior. The post garnered 4.2 million likes on Instagram.