Dior signs lease agreement at Jio World Plaza as luxury brands chase wealthy Indians1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 01:06 AM IST
French luxury fashion house Christian Dior has leased two large units in Jio World Plaza, a yet-to-open luxury mall, part of Jio World Centre, in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex, signaling a push by the world's top luxury brands to lure wealthy Indian shoppers
New Delhi: French luxury fashion house Christian Dior has leased two large units in Jio World Plaza, a yet-to-open luxury mall, part of Jio World Centre, in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex, signaling a push by the world's top luxury brands to lure wealthy Indian shoppers.