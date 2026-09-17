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Direct selling platform Oriflame will resist quick commerce

Varuni Khosla
3 min read17 Sep 2026, 05:32 PM IST
Kenneth Benaim Campbell, Oriflame's CEO, said the India business could “multiply” fourfold by 2030.
Kenneth Benaim Campbell, Oriflame's CEO, said the India business could “multiply” fourfold by 2030.
Summary

The Swedish beauty brand is digitizing its direct-selling model and expanding its seller network as faster deliveries reshape consumer expectations.

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Quick commerce is changing what consumers expect from beauty companies: not just what they can buy, but how quickly they can get it.

Quick commerce is changing what consumers expect from beauty companies: not just what they can buy, but how quickly they can get it.

Oriflame, however, does not plan to respond by building a retail or e-commerce model of its own. The Swedish beauty and wellness brand believes its network of direct sellers can help provide the reach and speed consumers increasingly expect.

Oriflame, however, does not plan to respond by building a retail or e-commerce model of its own. The Swedish beauty and wellness brand believes its network of direct sellers can help provide the reach and speed consumers increasingly expect.

“We’re not there yet. I don’t think that we are going to migrate into quick commerce at all,” Oriflame’s newly appointed global chief executive officer, Kenneth Benaim Campbell, told Mint.

Campbell said the company already has the ability to reach smaller locations through its 250,000 direct sellers. In Oriflame’s model, the seller is effectively the last link in the chain. “If we don’t give her the product, she loses the sale immediately,” he said.

Also Read | It's a fake! Forged art floods Indian market as masterworks fetch millions

That is changing how Oriflame operates, even if it is not changing how it sells. The company is digitizing its direct-selling model and working to improve fulfilment for orders placed through its sellers. It is also available on quick-commerce platforms, but Campbell said these are partnerships rather than a shift in the company’s own distribution model.

“We are available on quick commerce but it is partners who earn the commission when an order is made in a particular location,” he said.

Of its €560.9 million turnover, India contributes under a tenth of revenue and is its third-largest market after China and Mexico. Its India sales in fiscal year 2025 (FY25) stood at 432 crore, with net loss at 30 crore, according to Ministry of Corporate Affairs filings accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.

Oriflame’s global revenue fell 7% to €560.9 million in 2025, according to Campbell, with the company attributing the decline to inflation and instability in several markets, adverse currency movements, a smaller sales force and lower activity levels.

Beyond retail

The relationship once built largely offline is increasingly being built online. That puts Oriflame at an interesting point in a beauty market where D2C brands, marketplaces and quick-commerce platforms have changed how consumers discover and buy products.

Also Read | Elivaas looks beyond individual holiday homes for growth

According to EY-Parthenon estimates, India’s beauty and personal care (BPC) market is projected to reach nearly 3.26 trillion by FY31, up from 1.8 trillion in FY25.

“D2C beauty retail brands are successful. I’m happy for them, but we will not go into retail. DTC brands are successful. I’m not going to create an e-commerce model,” Campbell said.

Instead, Oriflame plans to expand its network of sellers. “India contributes roughly one in every 10 euros of revenue. We want the Indian community to reach one million partners by 2030 and expect India to account for as much as one-fourth of global revenue by then,” he added.

The next phase of growth, Campbell said, will involve identifying the next 500 cities, with tier-II and tier-III cities expected to make a significant contribution. The company’s beauty partners are currently present in about 517 cities, which Campbell described as a small footprint for a country the size and diversity of India. “There’s definitely room for 10 times more,” he said.

Oriflame is also looking at India’s growing creator economy. Campbell does not see influencers replacing traditional sellers, but wants to give creators with large communities a way to build businesses around the brand.

That model is also seeing a generational shift. The average age of a beauty seller and consumer is similar, at 35-37 years. The company is trying to bring younger consumers and more men into the model without losing its older network. Its core categories in India are skincare, fragrances and wellness, while colour cosmetics serve as a discovery category for younger consumers. Personal care is another important part of the portfolio.

Also Read | India’s beer boom gets a premium twist as drinkers trade up

At the same time, Oriflame is changing how it makes those products in India.

Around 240 products from the portfolio are expected to shift to contract manufacturing through Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a contract development and manufacturing organization. Historically, about 80% of products sold in India were manufactured by the company and 20% were outsourced. That mix is expected to reverse to roughly 20% manufacturing and 80% outsourcing.

Campbell said the move is less about margins and more about speed. “We needed to become more agile and we needed a stronger partner,” he said.

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Meet the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospiRead more

tality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsDirect selling platform Oriflame will resist quick commerce

Direct selling platform Oriflame will resist quick commerce

Varuni Khosla
3 min read17 Sep 2026, 05:32 PM IST
Kenneth Benaim Campbell, Oriflame's CEO, said the India business could “multiply” fourfold by 2030.
Kenneth Benaim Campbell, Oriflame's CEO, said the India business could “multiply” fourfold by 2030.
Summary

The Swedish beauty brand is digitizing its direct-selling model and expanding its seller network as faster deliveries reshape consumer expectations.

Gift this article

Quick commerce is changing what consumers expect from beauty companies: not just what they can buy, but how quickly they can get it.

Quick commerce is changing what consumers expect from beauty companies: not just what they can buy, but how quickly they can get it.

Oriflame, however, does not plan to respond by building a retail or e-commerce model of its own. The Swedish beauty and wellness brand believes its network of direct sellers can help provide the reach and speed consumers increasingly expect.

Oriflame, however, does not plan to respond by building a retail or e-commerce model of its own. The Swedish beauty and wellness brand believes its network of direct sellers can help provide the reach and speed consumers increasingly expect.

“We’re not there yet. I don’t think that we are going to migrate into quick commerce at all,” Oriflame’s newly appointed global chief executive officer, Kenneth Benaim Campbell, told Mint.

Campbell said the company already has the ability to reach smaller locations through its 250,000 direct sellers. In Oriflame’s model, the seller is effectively the last link in the chain. “If we don’t give her the product, she loses the sale immediately,” he said.

Also Read | It's a fake! Forged art floods Indian market as masterworks fetch millions

That is changing how Oriflame operates, even if it is not changing how it sells. The company is digitizing its direct-selling model and working to improve fulfilment for orders placed through its sellers. It is also available on quick-commerce platforms, but Campbell said these are partnerships rather than a shift in the company’s own distribution model.

“We are available on quick commerce but it is partners who earn the commission when an order is made in a particular location,” he said.

Of its €560.9 million turnover, India contributes under a tenth of revenue and is its third-largest market after China and Mexico. Its India sales in fiscal year 2025 (FY25) stood at 432 crore, with net loss at 30 crore, according to Ministry of Corporate Affairs filings accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.

Oriflame’s global revenue fell 7% to €560.9 million in 2025, according to Campbell, with the company attributing the decline to inflation and instability in several markets, adverse currency movements, a smaller sales force and lower activity levels.

Beyond retail

The relationship once built largely offline is increasingly being built online. That puts Oriflame at an interesting point in a beauty market where D2C brands, marketplaces and quick-commerce platforms have changed how consumers discover and buy products.

Also Read | Elivaas looks beyond individual holiday homes for growth

According to EY-Parthenon estimates, India’s beauty and personal care (BPC) market is projected to reach nearly 3.26 trillion by FY31, up from 1.8 trillion in FY25.

“D2C beauty retail brands are successful. I’m happy for them, but we will not go into retail. DTC brands are successful. I’m not going to create an e-commerce model,” Campbell said.

Instead, Oriflame plans to expand its network of sellers. “India contributes roughly one in every 10 euros of revenue. We want the Indian community to reach one million partners by 2030 and expect India to account for as much as one-fourth of global revenue by then,” he added.

The next phase of growth, Campbell said, will involve identifying the next 500 cities, with tier-II and tier-III cities expected to make a significant contribution. The company’s beauty partners are currently present in about 517 cities, which Campbell described as a small footprint for a country the size and diversity of India. “There’s definitely room for 10 times more,” he said.

Oriflame is also looking at India’s growing creator economy. Campbell does not see influencers replacing traditional sellers, but wants to give creators with large communities a way to build businesses around the brand.

That model is also seeing a generational shift. The average age of a beauty seller and consumer is similar, at 35-37 years. The company is trying to bring younger consumers and more men into the model without losing its older network. Its core categories in India are skincare, fragrances and wellness, while colour cosmetics serve as a discovery category for younger consumers. Personal care is another important part of the portfolio.

Also Read | India’s beer boom gets a premium twist as drinkers trade up

At the same time, Oriflame is changing how it makes those products in India.

Around 240 products from the portfolio are expected to shift to contract manufacturing through Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a contract development and manufacturing organization. Historically, about 80% of products sold in India were manufactured by the company and 20% were outsourced. That mix is expected to reverse to roughly 20% manufacturing and 80% outsourcing.

Campbell said the move is less about margins and more about speed. “We needed to become more agile and we needed a stronger partner,” he said.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospiRead more

tality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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