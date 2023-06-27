Directorate General of Resettlement inks MoU with IBM to generate employment for ex-servicemen

New Delhi: Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) under Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IBM to engage ex-servicemen and to facilitate their seamless integration into the civilian workforce.

“Through this MoU, DGR will collaborate with IBM to tap into the rich talent pool of ex-servicemen for relevant job opportunities that may continue to arise at the company and its affiliates," the ministry of defence said in a press release.

As part of this association, IBM aims to bridge the gap between military service and civilian employment, by providing veterans with exciting opportunities for professional growth and personal development.

DGR and IBM will collaborate, on a continuous basis, to identify ex-servicemen with skillset and aptitude suitable for various open positions within the company. After assessment & shortlisting of candidates, IBM will leverage its resources and expertise to facilitate the recruitment, training, and upskilling of ex-servicemen for those roles, the ministry said.

Maj Gen Sharad Kapur, Director General (Resettlement) said, “Our partnership with IBM India would bring in more visibility for our Ex-servicemen to the industry and corporates and help in achieving the objectives of providing skilled manpower and giving a dignified second career to our Ex-servicemen."

It is noteworthy that during the past one year (from April 2022 to March 2023), 24,234 ex-servicemen received employment in various sectors.

In order to maintain a youthful profile of the Armed Forces, approximately 60,000 service personnel are retired/released every year at comparatively young age, and DGR assists the Ex-Servicemen to acquire additional skills with a strong emphasis on evolving requirement of corporate and industry and facilitate their resettlement through a second career, it added.