Directorate General of Resettlement inks MoU with IBM to generate employment for ex-servicemen

Directorate General of Resettlement inks MoU with IBM to generate employment for ex-servicemen1 min read 27 Jun 2023, 07:28 PM IST
Through this MoU, DGR will collaborate with IBM to tap into the rich talent pool of ex-servicemen for relevant job opportunities that may continue to arise at the company and its affiliates, defence ministry said
New Delhi: Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) under Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IBM to engage ex-servicemen and to facilitate their seamless integration into the civilian workforce.
