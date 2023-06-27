comScore
Business News/ Companies / News/  Directorate General of Resettlement inks MoU with IBM to generate employment for ex-servicemen
Back

Directorate General of Resettlement inks MoU with IBM to generate employment for ex-servicemen

 1 min read 27 Jun 2023, 07:28 PM IST Staff Writer

Through this MoU, DGR will collaborate with IBM to tap into the rich talent pool of ex-servicemen for relevant job opportunities that may continue to arise at the company and its affiliates, defence ministry said

DGR and IBM will collaborate, on a continuous basis, to identify ex-servicemen with skillset and aptitude suitable for various open positions within the company. (REUTERS)Premium
DGR and IBM will collaborate, on a continuous basis, to identify ex-servicemen with skillset and aptitude suitable for various open positions within the company. (REUTERS)

New Delhi: Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) under Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IBM to engage ex-servicemen and to facilitate their seamless integration into the civilian workforce.

“Through this MoU, DGR will collaborate with IBM to tap into the rich talent pool of ex-servicemen for relevant job opportunities that may continue to arise at the company and its affiliates," the ministry of defence said in a press release.

As part of this association, IBM aims to bridge the gap between military service and civilian employment, by providing veterans with exciting opportunities for professional growth and personal development. 

DGR and IBM will collaborate, on a continuous basis, to identify ex-servicemen with skillset and aptitude suitable for various open positions within the company. After assessment & shortlisting of candidates, IBM will leverage its resources and expertise to facilitate the recruitment, training, and upskilling of ex-servicemen for those roles, the ministry said.

Maj Gen Sharad Kapur, Director General (Resettlement) said, “Our partnership with IBM India would bring in more visibility for our Ex-servicemen to the industry and corporates and help in achieving the objectives of providing skilled manpower and giving a dignified second career to our Ex-servicemen."

It is noteworthy that during the past one year (from April 2022 to March 2023), 24,234 ex-servicemen received employment in various sectors.

 In order to maintain a youthful profile of the Armed Forces, approximately 60,000 service personnel are retired/released every year at comparatively young age, and DGR assists the Ex-Servicemen to acquire additional skills with a strong emphasis on evolving requirement of corporate and industry and facilitate their resettlement through a second career, it added.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 27 Jun 2023, 07:28 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout