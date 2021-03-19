Directors of public sector banks to get corporate governance lessons

State-run banks have seen a sharp rise in bad loans, having disbursed loans without adequate due diligence, especially in the infrastructure sector. That said, some businesses also faced real operational challenges and defaulted on loans due to extraneous factors. While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already carried out an asset quality review in FY16 to ascertain the level of stress in the loan accounts of banks, the Economic Survey called for a fresh review immediately after the covid-19 forbearance ends.

