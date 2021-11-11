Discoms under IBC ambit, govt clarifies

“IBC does not distinguish between state-owned and private enterprises in the initiation of the corporate insolvency resolution process. However, rarely has a government owned enterprise been admitted to CIRP since the enactment of the code," said Pavan Kumar Vijay, founder of consulting firm Corporate Professionals Group. In certain cases, operational creditors have chosen IBC provisions and were able to receive funds from such companies prior to admission. “Even NCLT has been reluctant to proceed with admission of such companies under IBC and provide reasonable opportunities for settling the matters before admission ," said Vijay.