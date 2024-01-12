Discord announces workforce reduction of 17%, will layoff 170 employees
Discord CEO Jason Citron communicated in an internal memo that these layoffs are deemed necessary for the company to enhance efficiency, especially after a substantial hiring surge in 2020.
Discord, the popular messaging service widely used by gamers, has confirmed the layoff of 170 employees, constituting 17 percent of its workforce, CNBC reported. This announcement follows a previous reduction of around 40 jobs in August, aligning with a trend of companies implementing cuts early in the new year.