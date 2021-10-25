5paisa.com on Monday announced the launch of ‘5paisa Wealth’, a portfolio advisory service, becoming the first broker in the country to introduce this facility for its customers. The offering will include portfolios from leading investment advisors.

The portfolios are created and managed by the research teams at Abakkus Investment Advisors, led by Sunil Singhania, and Alpha Portfolios, a division of Renaissance Investment Managers, led by Pankaj Murarka.

These portfolios will have a pricing model that is based on the investment value of the client in that portfolio. The composition of these portfolios will be reviewed regularly by the managers to ensure that it continues to reflect the underlying strategy.

Prakarsh Gagdani, chief executive officer, 5paisa.com said, “A large section of retail investors coming to the capital market, be it for the first time or those who have been in the market for some time, are looking for expert advice for their investment. Though mutual funds is an option, there is a section of investors who look for active participation under expert guidance. 5paisa Wealth aims to target that segment of investors who have a surplus of ₹2.5 lakh and are looking for the best fund managers in town."

The Abakkus Smart Flexicap portfolio consists of growth companies from the top 250 stocks picked via a bottom-up approach, where profitability is expected to grow higher than the market averages.

Singhania, the founder of Abakkus, has a distinguished track record of over two decades in equity Investments. Formerly, as chief investment officer or CIO-equities, he played an instrumental role in building Reliance-Nippon MF into one of India’s largest AMCs overseeing $11 billion of equity assets.

The Alpha Core and Satellite portfolio comprises a blend of long-term secular growth businesses and cyclical & sectoral businesses, which according to 5paisa.com are likely to benefit in the prevailing economic cycle.

Murarka has over 25 years of experience in equity research and fund management with credible track record of performance over his professional career. In his last role, Pankaj was associated with Axis Mutual Fund as the CIO managing over $2 billion in equities.

