Fintech Platform DollarBull has partnered with TradeStation Inc., a part of the Monex Group of Japan to democratise international investing for Indian investors by providing easy online access to investment strategies in the world.

“The discount broking firm TradeStation has collaborated with DollarBull to enter India market. On the DollarBull Platform, an investor may choose from 4000+ US Stocks, 2000+ ETFs as well as professionally managed investment strategies built by industry experts", the company said in a release.

DollarBull also helps them research further on investing trends in global markets as well as provide support for their cross-border money transfers.

TradeStation's trading and analysis platforms offer access to stocks, ETFs, at all major US exchanges. TradeStation offers access to the tools needed to design, test, optimise, monitor, and automate their investment strategies. It is registered with FINRA and the SEC.

“We are excited to serve Indian investors and increase accessibility to the US stock markets. We are proud to work with DollarBull as we continue to expand our global reach. TradeStation’s API integrations make it easy to provide investors with exceptional trading technology, online brokerage services, and trading education," said John Bartleman, President and CEO of TradeStation Group, Inc.